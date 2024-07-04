Erick Fedde pitches 6 strong innings, Martin Maldonado has 3 RBIs and White Sox rout Guardians 8-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Erick Fedde gave up one run in six innings, Martin Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago White Sox routed the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Fedde (6-3) retired the final 12 batters he faced, allowing three hits with three strikeouts.

Lenyn Sosa matched his career-high with three hits and Luis Robert Jr. had a pair of hits and scored twice for the White Sox, who have the worst record in the majors at 25-63.

Guardians starter Gavin Williams (0-1) went four innings and 74 pitches in his season debut after missing three months with right elbow inflammation. He gave up five runs and seven hits in his first major league appearance since Sept. 17 against Texas.

Brayan Rocchio hit a solo homer for Cleveland, which had won six straight at Progressive Field snapped and still has the best home record in the majors at 27-10.

Maldonado, who entered the game with an .083 batting average and five RBIs, doubled in a run in the fourth and had a two-run homer in the eighth off Tim Herrin.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run double to center as the White Sox scored four times in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and left fielder Steven Kwan were named All-Star starters. Kwan went 1 for 4 and is hitting .360, but is one plate appearance shy of qualifying for the league leaders.

Williams’ return should boost the Guardians’ inconsistent rotation, which has a 4.42 ERA. Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery and righty Triston McKenzie was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Nick Sandlin (lower back inflammation), who has been on the injured list since June 17, tossed one scoreless inning in his initial rehab appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol indicated that RHP Michael Soroka (0-8, 5.16 ERA) is likely to pitch as part of a bullpen game. Rookie Drew Thorpe has been pushed back to Friday at Miami.

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (7-4, 3.03 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season. Lively has never lost at Progressive Field, posting a 4-0 record and 2.08 ERA in six career outings.

