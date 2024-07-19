Erica Wheeler misses All-Star skills challenge with flight issues, teammate Mitchell replaces her

PHOENIX (AP) — Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell was a last-minute replacement for her Fever teammate Erica Wheeler in the WNBA All-Star skills challenge competition. Wheeler wasn’t able to get to Phoenix because of the faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday and delayed flights. The Fever guard was flying from Atlanta to Phoenix but her flight was first delayed and then canceled. She said in a tweet that Pacers CEO Mel Raines tried to get her a charter flight to the All-Star festivities, but nothing was available on short notice.

