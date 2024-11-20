Eric Quill returns to FC Dallas organization as new head coach

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas has appointed Eric Quill as the Major League Soccer club’s new head coach. Quill takes over for Peter Luccin, who served as Dallas’ interim head coach after Nico Estevez was dismissed in June. Quill, a former assistant for the Columbus Crew, joined New Mexico United in the USL Championship in 2023 and led the second-tier team to the conference semifinals in the playoffs as well as the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

