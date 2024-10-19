Eric Phoenix throws 2 TD passes to Einaj Carter as South Carolina State tops Fort Valley State 30-3

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw a long touchdown pass to Einaj Carter in each half and South Carolina State breezed to a 30-3 victory over Division II-member Fort Valley State. Phoenix and Carter teamed up for a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter to help South Carolina State (4-2) take a 14-0 lead into halftime. Kyle Gallegos kicked a field goal and Phoenix and Carter teamed up for a 37-yard score with 4:17 left in the third quarter to push the Bulldogs’ advantage to 24 points.

