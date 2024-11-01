Eric Phoenix runs for TD, throws 2 TD passes to Caden High; SC State beats NC Central 24-21

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw two touchdown passes to Caden High and added a TD run to help South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 24-21. NC Central (6-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll, had won five games in a row since back-to-back losses to Elon and at North Carolina — by a combined score of 86-29. Phoenix threw and 8-yard touchdown pass to High that gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and his 11-yard touchdown run made it 17-0 at halftime. Walker Harris threw TD passes of 51 yards to Markell Quick and 66 yards to Chauncey Spikes just 86-seconds apart to cut NC Central’s deficit to 24-21 with 10 minutes left.

