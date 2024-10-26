Eric Phoenix leads South Carolina State to most points since 2011 in 69-35 rout of Delaware State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix fired a 43-yard touchdown pass to Nigel Johnson in the final minute of a seven-touchdown first half and South Carolina State scored its most points since 2011, beating Delaware State 69-35 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener. Phoenix led South Carolina State (5-2, 1-0), which has won four in a row, to a season high in points by halftime. He needed just 49 seconds following a missed field goal by Delaware State (1-7, 0-1) to find Johnson for the score. The Hornets used a fumble recovery and a muffed punt by the Bulldogs to help score first-half touchdowns.

