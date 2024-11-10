Eric Phoenix, Jarod Washington lead South Carolina State to 38-14 victory over Howard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw three touchdown passes and Jarod Washington returned an interception 49 yards for a score to lead South Carolina State to a 38-14 victory over Howard. Phoenix connected with Einaj Carter for a 63-yard touchdown to give South Carolina State (7-2, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) the lead for good with 2:35 left in the first half. Washington followed 46 seconds later with his pick-6 for a 21-7 advantage. Ja’Shawn Scroggins totaled 161 yards on 15-for-30 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Bison (4-6, 1-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.