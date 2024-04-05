Eric Musselman steps in as USC men’s basketball coach on eve of move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Musselman was introduced as Southern California men’s basketball coach. He’s already under the gun to assemble a roster, with players Kobe Johnson and Bronny James saying they are leaving. Musselman arrives in Los Angeles from Arkansas, where he’s coming off his first losing season in five years. He says the potential at USC “is through the roof” and he noted the success of the USC women’s team, which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years. USC athletic director Jen Cohen says she wants Galen Center filled to capacity next season when the Trojans move to the Big Ten.

