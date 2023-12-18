Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The family of former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross says he has died after a cancer fight. He was 52. The school released a statement from the family Monday morning saying Montross died Sunday surrounded by loved ones at his Chapel Hill home. He had been diagnosed with cancer in March. That led to him stepping away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts. Montross was the starting center on Dean Smith’s second NCAA title winner in 1993 before being a first-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics a year later.

