Eric Hosmer retires from baseball following a 13-year career and a World Series title

Eric Hosmer has announced his retirement from baseball following a 13-year career that included winning four Gold Gloves and helping lead Kansas City to victory in the 2015 World Series. The 34-year-old Hosmer was released by the Chicago Cubs on May 25 after hitting .234 with two home runs in 31 games. The first baseman decided not to pursue any other playing opportunities. Hosmer says “you have to be 110% committed and doing what is necessary both physically and mentally to play at the major league level and I reached a point where I wasn’t there anymore.” Hosmer was named the MVP in his lone All-Star Game appearance in 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.