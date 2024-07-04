Eric Gagné returns to Dodgers’ mound on the 20th anniversary of his 84 consecutive saves streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With “Welcome to the Jungle” blaring like the old days, Eric Gagné took the mound and fired a strike on the 20th anniversary of recording his 84th consecutive save for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The mark still stands as the longest such streak in major league history. The Canadian right-hander struck out 139 batters during the streak and didn’t allow any of 123 inherited batters to score. Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was Gagné’s teammate back then and helped preserve the streak. One night in Houston, Roberts robbed Lance Berkman of a potential home run in the ninth. Roberts says he’s still waiting for Gagné to thank him with a steak dinner.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.