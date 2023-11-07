Eric Dixon, Tyler Burton lead No. 22 Villanova past American 90-63 in opening night blowout

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton each scored 15 points to lead No. 22 Villanova to a 90-63 win over American in their season opener. The Wildcats led by as many as 32 in the first game of what they expect to turn into a bounce-back season after a 17-17 finish in coach Kyle Neptune’s first year. Colin Smalls led the Eagles with 16 points. Justin Moore scored 10 points to open his fifth season at Villanova.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.