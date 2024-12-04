Eric Dixon scores 31 points, Villanova beats No. 14 Cincinnati 68-60

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 31 points, Wooga Poplar had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Villanova gave No. 14 Cincinnati its first loss of the season with a 68-60 victory. Jizzle James scored 19 points for the Bearcats. The Bearcats failed to start 7-0 for the second straight season. The Wildcats got a needed win for third-year coach Kyle Neptune, who has yet to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament in any of his first two seasons. The Bearcats shot only 38% overall from the floor after making at lead 50% of their shots in the first five games, their longest streak since 2002.

