Eric Dickerson knows irony of talking NIL at his alma mater since SMU got so-called ‘death penalty’

DALLAS (AP) — Eric Dickerson certainly understood the irony of being back at his alma mater to be part of a panel discussion about NIL money for college athletes. That was Tuesday at SMU, the only school to ever get the so-called NCAA death penalty for a pay-for-play scandal. The penalty came in 1987, after the Mustangs’ best seasons until their debut in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year. Dickerson says he’s always thought athletes should be paid, and he’s happy for players to be able to get that money now. Dickerson has long acknowledged that he got $500 a month while playing for the Mustangs from 1979-82.

