Eric Bieniemy officially named UCLA’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Bieniemy will be UCLA’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator as the school officially announced the hiring on Saturday. News of Bieniemy’s hiring came out last week as the two sides were finalizing his two-year contract. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator is the first significant hire for new UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, who was hired on Feb. 12 after Chip Kelly left Westwood to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, spent the past season in Washington. He wasn’t retained by new Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who replaced Ron Rivera.

