Eric Bieniemy officially named UCLA’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE -Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Bieniemy is on the verge of returning home for his next job. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator is expected to become UCLA’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, two persons familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Ainsworth]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Bieniemy will be UCLA’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator as the school officially announced the hiring on Saturday. News of Bieniemy’s hiring came out last week as the two sides were finalizing his two-year contract. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator is the first significant hire for new UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, who was hired on Feb. 12 after Chip Kelly left Westwood to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, spent the past season in Washington. He wasn’t retained by new Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who replaced Ron Rivera.

