Eric Bailly ends 7-year spell at Man United by joining Besiktas in Turkey

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Eric Bailly has ended his seven-year spell at Manchester United by completing a permanent move to Besiktas as Turkish clubs take advantage of the late closing of their transfer window to take fringe players from the Premier League. Bailly made 113 appearances for United after joining from Villarreal. He spent last season on loan at Marseille because he was not in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans going forward. Bailly is the second United player to join a Turkish club this summer after Fred’s transfer to Fenerbahce last month. The Turkish transfer window shuts on Sept. 15.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.