Erasmus thinks Springboks’ running game might be key in Rugby World Cup defense

By The Associated Press
South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe races to score his side's third try during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Playing pretty rugby has never been high on the Springboks’ agenda. Especially when it comes to the business of winning a Rugby World Cup in tense knockout games. South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus still claims something of an evolution for the defending champions after a scintillating victory over host France in an ultra-close quarterfinal. The defending champion Boks are unlikely to ever go too far from the power game that has always defined them, but Erasmus and coach Jacque Nienaber have spoken often this year about finding another method of attack. Erasmus says the Springboks had to adapt to keep winning and are happy to be scoring more backline tries.

