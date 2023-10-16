Erasmus thinks Springboks’ running game might be key in Rugby World Cup defense

PARIS (AP) — Playing pretty rugby has never been high on the Springboks’ agenda. Especially when it comes to the business of winning a Rugby World Cup in tense knockout games. South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus still claims something of an evolution for the defending champions after a scintillating victory over host France in an ultra-close quarterfinal. The defending champion Boks are unlikely to ever go too far from the power game that has always defined them, but Erasmus and coach Jacque Nienaber have spoken often this year about finding another method of attack. Erasmus says the Springboks had to adapt to keep winning and are happy to be scoring more backline tries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.