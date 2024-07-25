Equestrian federation spells out horse welfare reforms in wake of horse-whipping video

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — The Federation for Equestrian Sports spelled out changes being made in the name of horse welfare and safety on the eve of the start of the Paris Olympics. FEI executives discussed the organization’s recently launched program in the wake of three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin withdrawing from the Games after video emerged showing her repeatedly whipping a horse. FEI president Ingmar De Vos said the situation involving Dujardin strengthened his belief in the reforms that have been and are being put in place.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.