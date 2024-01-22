Equatorial Guinea routs Ivory Coast 4-0 to leave host nation on verge of Africa Cup elimination

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Emilio Nsue scores twice as Equatorial Guinea routs Ivory Coast 4-0 to leave the host nation on the verge of elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations. It sent Equatorial Guinea into the knockout stage as group winner with seven points. Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the other Group A match to take second place on goal difference. Ivory Coast was left with the faint hope that its three points will be enough to end among the four best third-place finishers.

