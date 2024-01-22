Equatorial Guinea routs Ivory Coast 4-0 to leave host nation on verge of Africa Cup elimination

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue, celebrates scoring his second goal during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sunday Alamba]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Emilio Nsue scores twice as Equatorial Guinea routs Ivory Coast 4-0 to leave the host nation on the verge of elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations. It sent Equatorial Guinea into the knockout stage as group winner with seven points. Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the other Group A match to take second place on goal difference. Ivory Coast was left with the faint hope that its three points will be enough to end among the four best third-place finishers.

