Equatorial Guinea routs Ivory Coast 4-0 to leave host nation at risk of Africa Cup elimination

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue, celebrates scoring his second goal during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sunday Alamba]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Emilio Nsue scores twice as Equatorial Guinea routs Ivory Coast 4-0 to leave the host nation at risk of elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations. It sent Equatorial Guinea into the knockout stage as group winner with seven points. Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the other Group A match to take second place on goal difference. Ivory Coast was left hoping that its three points will be enough to be among the four best third-place finishers. In Group B, Egypt advanced and Ghana was likely eliminated.

