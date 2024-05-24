Equatorial Guinea must default wins in World Cup qualifying over same ineligible player as in 2013

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says Equatorial Guinea must forfeit two World Cup qualifying games for fielding star player Emilio Nsue when he was ineligible, FIFA said Friday. It is the second time FIFA hands down such a ruling against Equatorial Guinea over Nsue’s eligibility, 11 years after the first. The latest decision was announced just four months after he was the tournament’s top scorer at the African Cup of Nations, where he was permitted to play by the continent’s governing soccer body CAF. FIFA said its disciplinary committee ruled that Equatorial Guinea’s first two World Cup qualifying games played last November must be forfeited as 3-0 losses. Equatorial Guinea won both games, against Namibia and Liberia, 1-0 with Nsue scoring the goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.