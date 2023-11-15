Equatorial Guinea gets off to winning start as World Cup qualifying in Africa begins

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Two Spanish-born players combined to give Equatorial Guinea a 1-0 win over Namibia in World Cup qualifying. Emilio Nsue scored from inside the box in the 67th minute after controlling a cross from Iban Salvador at home in Malabo. Both teams have qualified for the African Cup of Nations. That tournament will be held in Ivory Coast in January. Congo beat Mauritania 2-0 and Rwanda held Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw in other games as African qualifying for the 2026 World Cup got started. Both of those matches were played in Butare, Rwanda.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.