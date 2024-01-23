Equatorial Guinea captain emerging as unlikely hero at Africa Cup with 5 goals

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue, celebrates scoring his second goal during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sunday Alamba]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — It’s never too late to star. Emilio Nsue is emerging as one of the unlikely heroes of the Africa Cup of Nations. Nsue is the captain of Equatorial Guinea. He’s a 34-year-old right back who plays for a third-division team in Spain. But he already has five goals at the Africa Cup and his team is in the knockout stage as the unbeaten winner of a tough group including Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau. Nsue says, “It’s a dream, a big dream.” Nsue on Monday scored twice as Equatorial Guinea upset Ivory Coast 4-0 and left the host nation on the brink of elimination.

