Epson Tour has 20-event schedule and record for most purses over $300K. Webb Simpson writes letters

HONOLULU (AP) — The Epson Tour is trying to make purses a little higher and expenses a little lower. The feeder tour for the LPGA is announcing a 2024 schedule of 20 tournaments. The average purse is $250,000. There are five events for at least $300,000. There’s also pockets of events in the same area to allow players to drive to tournaments. In other golf news, Webb Simpson is back to letter writing and he’s not alone. Players not eligible for the $20 million signature events have to write letters to tournament directors in search of a sponsor’s exemption. Simpson says he’s already received one for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

