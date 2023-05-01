EPL relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw 2-2

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester and Everton remained in serious relegation danger in the English Premier League after their thrilling 2-2 draw. Alex Iwobi’s 54th-minute volley secured a point for Everton, which stayed in next-to-last place with four matches left to play as the team bids to extend its 69-year stay in the top division. Leicester was the league champion only seven years ago. It moved out of the bottom three but only on goal difference ahead of Leeds and Nottingham Forest. All three teams are a point clear of Everton.

