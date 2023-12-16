EPL game abandoned after Luton captain Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest. Club says he’s ‘responsive’

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Luton captain Tom Lockyer is responsive in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the English Premier League match at Bournemouth. The game was abandoned soon after the 29-year-old Lockyer was carried away on a stretcher after about seven minutes of medical treatment as fans looked on with concern at Vitality Stadium. The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game with the clock having stopped in the 65th minute. Luton says Lockyer is “stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.