Epiphanny Prince hired by Liberty in front office job day after retiring

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after announcing her retirement, Epiphanny Prince has a new job working with the New York Liberty as director of player and community engagement. Prince will serve on the basketball operations and business staffs, bringing her 14 years of WNBA experience to the franchise. The 36-year-old guard retired Tuesday after averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 315 career games with Chicago, Las Vegas, Seattle and New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.