Epic! No. 6 Georgia rallies to beat Ga Tech 44-42 in 8 overtimes, bolsters playoff hopes

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Nate Frazier ran for a 2-point conversion in the eighth overtime of a marathon for the ages after No. 6 Georgia pulled off an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, giving the Bulldogs a 44-42 victory over Georgia Tech. After falling behind 17-0 at halftime and being dominated most of the game, the Bulldogs may have locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff — no matter how they fare in next weekend’s Southeastern Conference championship game. Carson Beck threw five touchdown passes, two of them in overtime, in a game the Bulldogs never led until after regulation. Georgia Tech was led by Haynes King, who ran for for three touchdowns and threw for two more. But the Yellow Jackets took their seventh straight loss to the Bulldogs.

