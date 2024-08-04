Eovaldi’s franchise-record streak without a walk for Rangers ends with first-inning free pass

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi’s franchise record streak of innings without a walk has ended after the Texas Rangers right-hander walked Boston’s Masataka Yoshida with one out in the first inning. Eovaldi got ahead 0-2 before throwing four consecutive balls. Yoshida checked his swing on the full-count pitch, a high 95.6 mph fastball. Catcher Jonah Heim appealed to third base umpire D.J. Reyburn, who ruled the left-handed Yoshida didn’t go around. It was the first walk in 43 1/3 innings for Eovaldi, who faced 167 consecutive batters without issuing a free pass. Both numbers were Texas/Washington franchise records.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.