Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea for British-record transfer fee

LISBON (AP) — Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Portuguese team Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million). The fee surpassed the 100 million pounds that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England international Jack Grealish in August 2021. Chelsea agreed to pay the release clause in the 22-year-old World Cup winner’s contract after a day of negotiations between Benfica and the co-owners of the Premier League club. Fernandez only joined Benfica from Argentine club River Plate in August for a reported fee of around $10 million plus add-ons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.