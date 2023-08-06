Environmental protesters bring halt to men’s road race at cycling world championships

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A group of environmental protesters caused the men’s road race at the cycling world championships to be delayed for more than 45 minutes Sunday, and officials near the town of Falkirk said five of the demonstrators had been arrested. The group “This Is Rigged” posted on social media that it was responsible for the protest, which took place about 80 kilometers into the 271-kilometer route from Edinburgh to Glasgow. “This Is Rigged” is opposed to new fossil fuel projects in Scotland. Demonstrations were expected during the worlds after British Cycling announced a partnership with oil and gas company Shell late last year.

