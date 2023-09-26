Entertaining England wins series against Ireland after rain ends 3rd one-day international

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Ben Duckett’s first ODI century for England and Phil Salt’s early blitz went unrewarded as the third and final cricket match against Ireland ended in a no result because of more bad weather. England won the series 1-0 after a 48 run-victory in the second one-day international. The first match was washed out without a ball being bowled. After Ireland chose to field first on Tuesday Salt smashed 61 off 28 balls at the County Ground as England brought up 100 in the eighth over. Duckett reached his hundred off 72 balls, He was on 107 not out in England’s 280-4 off 31 overs before rain intervened with no further play.

