Entering post-Brady era, Bucs address pass rush in draft

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed an emphasis on the pass rush in this year’s draft as they move deeper into the post-Tom Brady era. Tampa Bay hopes to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks with the additions of defensive linemen Calijah Kancey of Pittsburgh in the first round and Louisville’s YaYa Diaby in the third. The Bucs also drafted offensive lineman Cody Mauch of North Dakota State in the second round, Purdue tight end Payne Durham in the fifth, and Kansas State defensive back Josh Hayes and Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer in the sixth.

