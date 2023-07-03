Entering her sixth Women’s World Cup, Brazil’s Marta says this will be her last

SAO PAULO (AP) — Going into her sixth World Cup, Brazil star Marta says this will be her last. The 37-year-old Marta is widely considered one of the best players in the history of women’s soccer but has yet to lift the World Cup trophy in five previous attempts. She told journalists in Brasilia that “yes, it will be my last World Cup.” She made the comments before the team boarded a plane to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Marta played for a few minutes on Sunday, when Brazil beat Chile 4-0 in its last friendly before the trip. Marta had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year, leading to an 11-month absence from the national team.

