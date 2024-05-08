‘Enjoy your vacation.’ Borussia Dortmund makes fun of PSG after reaching Champions League final

PARIS (AP) — After beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund got the better of the French club on social media as well. Dortmund celebrated Tuesday’s semifinal win by rubbing a bit of salt in PSG’s wounds with a tongue-in-cheek message posted on social networks. The German team posted an image of a hot air balloon in Dortmund’s yellow-and-black colors flying over a beach where a PSG towel is spread out on the sand. Written across the image was the French phrase for “Enjoy your vacation.” The message was a response to PSG’s tweet after beating Barcelona in the quarterfinals, which featured an image of a hot air balloon in the Spanish team’s colors sinking in the Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower.

