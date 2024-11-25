Englishman Davis scores late to rescue point for Udinese at Empoli

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Englishman Keinan Davis has scored with 14 minutes remaining for Udinese to draw at Empoli 1-1 in Serie A. Davis snapped the visitor’s three-game losing streak on Monday. The former Watford and Aston Villa striker headed home a near-post corner to match Pietro Pellegri’s opener. It was Pellegri’s third goal in three games. Empoli is in 10th place, a point and a place below Udinese.

