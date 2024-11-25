Englishman Davis scores late to rescue point for Udinese and Lecce steals win at Venezia

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Englishman Keinan Davis has scored with 14 minutes remaining for Udinese to draw at Empoli 1-1 in Serie A. Davis snapped the visitor’s three-game losing streak on Monday. The former Watford and Aston Villa striker headed home a near-post corner to match Pietro Pellegri’s opener. It was Pellegri’s third goal in three games. Empoli is in 10th place, a point and a place below Udinese. At the bottom of Serie A, Lecce has beaten Venezia 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Patrick Dorgu. Lecce jumped into 15th, while Venezia remains in last place with just two wins in 13 matches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.