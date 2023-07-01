English trio among 6 players tied for lead after 3rd round of British Masters at The Belfry

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — English trio Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and James Morrison were part of a six-way tie going into the final round of the British Masters, while tournament favorite Justin Rose remained in contention despite carding a 2-over 74. Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark were also tied at 7-under 209 as a blustery wind wreaked havoc at The Belfry. Rose took the early lead after a 65 in the opening round but carded a 73 in the second and was a shot worse on Saturday to sit three shots back in an event he won in 2002 and hosted in 2018. Luiten and Migliozzi both shot a 68, while the other four co-leaders all carded 70 in the third round.

