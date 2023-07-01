English trio among 6 players tied for lead after 3rd round of British Masters at The Belfry

By The Associated Press
England's Justin Rose on the sixth fairway during day three of the British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, Saturday July 1, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Davies]

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — English trio Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and James Morrison were part of a six-way tie going into the final round of the British Masters, while tournament favorite Justin Rose remained in contention despite carding a 2-over 74. Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark were also tied at 7-under 209 as a blustery wind wreaked havoc at The Belfry. Rose took the early lead after a 65 in the opening round but carded a 73 in the second and was a shot worse on Saturday to sit three shots back in an event he won in 2002 and hosted in 2018. Luiten and Migliozzi both shot a 68, while the other four co-leaders all carded 70 in the third round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.