English throws 2 TDs, East Tennessee State gets 8 sacks to beat Western Carolina 24-21

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Gino English threw two touchdown passes and East Tennessee State took advantage of a short field to get the winning score with about six minutes to go to beat Western Carolina 24-21. Devontae Houston scored the winning touchdown on a 14-yard run with 5:55 to play as the Buccaneers took advantage of a shanked punt to get the ball on the 28-yard line. Bryson Irby carried four straight times for 14 yards before Houston burst up the middle. The Catamounts picked up a first down after the kickoff but punted the ball away with 3:19 to play. ETSU then picked up first downs on runs by Houston, Irby and English to run the clock out. Taron Dickens was 24-of-34 passing for 233 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Catamounts and he had a pair of touchdown runs.

