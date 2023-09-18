English soccer coach convicted of multiple cases of child sex abuse dies in prison

LONDON (AP) — An English coach at the center of a notorious child sex abuse scandal in professional soccer has died in prison. The British government’s justice department says Barry Bennell died on Saturday. He was 69. Bennell had worked as a scout for Manchester City and a coach at lower-tier club Crewe Alexandra. He was serving a 34-year jail term for multiple convictions of offenses committed since the 1970s. Judges at his trials in England had described Bennell as the “devil incarnate” and “a parent’s worst nightmare.”

