English soccer club Barnsley removed from the FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player

LONDON (AP) — English soccer club Barnsley has been kicked out of this season’s FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player. The third-division team says an “administrative error” was to blame for fielding the unnamed player in its first round replay against Horsham on Nov. 14. Barnsley won the game 3-0. The FA says non-league club Horsham had been reinstated in the competition and has advanced to the second round. The team will next play fourth-division club Sutton on Dec. 2. Premier League teams enter the FA Cup in the third round. Neither the FA nor Barnsley immediately responded to requests to identify the player.

