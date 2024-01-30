English soccer authorities vow to stamp out fan trouble after West Brom-Wolves incident

English soccer authorities have vowed to stamp out “criminal” behavior inside stadiums after admitting they are “very concerned” about recent incidents. The English Football Association and Premier League are among eight bodies who say they will not tolerate acts of discrimination, violence or trespassing on the field of play. The issue came to a head on Sunday after an FA Cup match between local rivals West Bromwich Albion and Wolves was paused because of crowd trouble. Both teams had to leave the field while police tried to control the situation. Incidents of alleged racist abuse by fans to players have also blighted the game.

