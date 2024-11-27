English ref Coote under investigation because of alleged discussions with fan about a yellow card

LONDON (AP) — Suspended Premier League referee David Coote is the subject of another investigation by the Football Association following allegations that he discussed showing a yellow card with a fan before a match. British newspaper The Sun published the allegations and said Coote denies any wrongdoing. The Sun has claimed Coote discussed the prospect of booking a then-Leeds player, Ezgjan Alioski, with a supporter of the club the day before a game against West Bromwich Albion in the second-tier Championship in October 2019. The newspaper alleges that after Coote booked the player, he messaged the supporter back to say: “I hope you backed as discussed.” The FA says “these are very serious allegations.” Coote is already being investigated by the FA and UEFA for other issues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.