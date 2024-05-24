English hits a go-ahead homer in the eighth and Kansas holds off TCU to advance to Big 12 semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kodey Shojinaga had a three-run double to cap a nine-run first inning, Jake English hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth and No. 7 seed Kansas held on to beat ninth-seeded TCU 11-10 to advance to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Kansas (31-22) will play top-seeded Oklahoma for a spot in the championship game. Kansas sent 14 batters to the plate in the first, scoring nine runs on five hits — three of them extra-base hits. English opened the scoring with a two-run single, then Kansas scored seven more runs with two outs. Chase Diggins hit a bloop single to center to score two, John Nett lined a shot to left for two more runs and Shojinaga added a bases-clearing double.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.