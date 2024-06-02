English golfer Laurie Canter holds nerve to win European Open by 2 shots

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — English golfer Laurie Canter has held his nerve and overcome three bogeys in a 1-under 72 final round to win the European Open by two shots. Canter, who also plays on the LIV Golf breakaway circuit, started the day in a two-way tie with Italy’s Guido Migliozzi. Migliozzi’s challenge fizzled with a 78 but Canter was under pressure from others after playing his first 10 holes in 1-over. Thriston Lawrence of South Africa and Bernd Wiesberger of Austria were both making moves on the back nine. Canter recovered with three birdies on his way in to finish with an overall 13-under 279. It’s the 34-year-old player’s first European tour title. Lawrence (68) and Wiesberger (71) tied for second.

