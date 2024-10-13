English golfer Dan Bradbury wins Open de France by one stroke

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — English golfer Dan Bradbury has carded a 5-under 66 in the final round to win the Open de France by one stroke. The 25-year-old Bradbury finished at 16 under overall for his second European tour career win. He held off Denmark’s Jeff Winther after he shot up the leaderboard with 64. Winther tied for second with countryman Thorbjørn Olesen, England’s Sam Bairstow and Germany’s Yannik Paul at Le Golf National on the outskirts of Paris. Swedish golfer Jesper Svensson, the overnight leader, had a nightmare round of 5-over 76 to tumble down to a share of 27th.

