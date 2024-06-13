English FA to help police clamp down on social media abuse of England players

ERFURT, Germany (AP) — England’s Football Association says it is providing funding to help police clamp down on online abuse at Euro 2024. Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were all subjected to racial abuse on social media after missing penalties in England’s shootout defeat to Italy in the final of the last European Championship in 2021. The FA has stepped up efforts to ensure abusers are brought to justice and says it is providing around 25,000 pounds to help police.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.