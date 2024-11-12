English FA starts investigation into referee and offensive remarks about Klopp

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has launched its own investigation after a video, widely shared on social media, appeared to show a Premier League referee making offensive comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. David Coote has been suspended by the governing body of English referees, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, which is also investigating. An FA spokesperson tells The Associated Press, “We are aware of the matter, and we are investigating it.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.