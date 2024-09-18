English cricket team Essex fined for failing to address systemic racism over 9-year period

LONDON (AP) — English cricket team Essex has been fined 100,000 pounds ($132,000), half of which is suspended for two years, after admitting to a failure to address “systemic” racist language and conduct at the club between 2001-2010. The team also has been cautioned as to its future conduct and reprimanded by the England’s Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport’s rules. An independent panel felt the length of time covered by the charge and the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language pointed to a culture that was “embedded” across most levels of the club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.