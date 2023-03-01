English cricket confronts racism scandal as hearing begins

A long-awaited hearing examining racism allegations which brought shame on English cricket’s most successful county team has started. Past and present internationals are giving evidence to a disciplinary panel. It’s the next stage of a scandal that erupted when former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq went public alleging he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at the club. Seven of Rafiq’s 43 claims were upheld and Yorkshire apologized for Rafiq being the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” but none of the club’s hierarchy faced disciplinary action. The England and Wales Cricket Board issued disrepute charges against seven individuals connected to Yorkshire and also charged the club.

